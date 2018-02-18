Fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are encouraged to go to street parties on their May 19 wedding day.

According to The Telegraph, the British government has decided to waive their charges for road closure on the couple’s wedding day, in the hopes of encouraging people to flock to the venue and celebrate with Prince Harry and Markle.

“Many councils, from Bromley to Salford, have already announced that they are waiving charges for street party road closures, making it easier and cheaper than ever to hold celebrations. The government is urging other councils to follow suit,” the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government stated.

Chris Gittins, the head of streetparty.co.uk, said that the street parties are a wonderful opportunity to showcase British culture and tradition.

Guy Oliver, from the Old Barn Inn in Glooston, confirmed that they will be throwing a street party on the day of Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding. “It’ll be a few union jacks and we’re going to serve food to everyone’s taste,” he said.

Sandra Hastings, the founder of Newcastle-based charity Silverline Memories, also shared her charity’s plans for a street party. “At our charity we provide people with the opportunity to do things they wouldn’t have done otherwise, and take any excuse for a knees up. [We will have a] good old-fashioned party with bunting, and red white and blue balloons, and trestle tables with ton of homemade food,” she said.

Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding will take place in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EST). Following the ceremony, Markle and Prince Harry will ride the carriage and go on tour around Windsor at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EST).

After meeting their fans, the newlyweds will head to St. George’s Hall for their wedding reception with the guests of the congregation. Prince Charles will also be hosting an evening reception for Markle and Prince Harry’s family and closest friends on the same day.

Photo: Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images