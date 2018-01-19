Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed their visit in Wales.

On Thursday, the duke and the "Suits" star made their second royal engagement for 2018. They traveled to Wales via train. But there were problems while commuting so they arrived in Cardiff Castle late. Despite this, Prince Harry and Markle were still full of energy as they visited Star Hub, Entertainment Tonight reported.

According to Dean Maynard, center assistant, the kids were "mesmerized" when the couple arrived. The children were smiling and happy. In fact, Prince Harry and Markle watched some of the play table tennis and Jenga. They also watched a dance performance from a group of children aged 5 to 11.

Kayleigh Forster, a junior dance teacher, told ET that the kids were very comfortable with the prince and the princess in waiting. In fact, one of the boys asked if the couple was already married. Meanwhile, a little girl said that she would be dancing on their royal wedding. Also, Prince Harry even dared to prank his bride-to-be.

"At one point Harry did say, 'One, two, three, I want you all to hug Meghan!' So all the kids just kind of ran to Meghan," Forster said. "I thought she was going to fall over for a second, but she didn't. It was kind of cheeky of him, but really quite cute. You could see the cheekiness there with the both of them."

While the kids clung to the next royal bride, Prince Harry ushered them off and proudly said: "She's mine." Everyone had fun during Prince Harry and Markle's visit to Wales.

Last week, Prince Harry and Markle visited Brixton for their first royal engagement for 2018. However, many were not happy with the "Horrible Bosses" star's messy bun during the said sighting. Thus, Markle's hairstyle was criticized.

For the said outing, Markle has broken a number of royal protocols. First, she stepped out in a black ensemble. The royals have a "no-black rule" in their dressing protocol. Second, she opted to wear trousers which royals don't usually wear.

"Meghan is already showing us that she is carving her own path as a royal. She is pushing the royal envelope with her style choices," Ross told E! News. "Royalty almost never wears black, except for somber occasions, so today's look was a surprise for royal watchers."

Photo: Getty Images/Geoff Pugh