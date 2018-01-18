Meghan Markle is not stressed with "royal strain" after making her royal debut.

The "Suits" star fulfilled her first royal duty in December, shortly after announcing her engagement with Prince Harry. The couple stepped out to attend the World Aids Day at Nottingham Contemporary. On Jan. 9, Markle and Prince Harry visited Brixton for their first engagement in 2018. Shortly after, there were speculations that the bride-to-be is already feeling the challenges and pressures of being a royal. Markle is reportedly feeling the "royal strain."

"Stepping out for her first public appearance of 2018, Meghan Markle may have looked the picture of composure. However, behind closed doors, the star is starting to feel the strain," a New Idea source claimed. "The pressures of becoming part of the royal family and a shock public backlash threaten to ruin her wedding to Prince Harry."

The tabloid claimed that Markle is having second thoughts about her engagement. In fact, the "Horrible Bosses" actress is reportedly telling her friends, "I'm not sure this is what I signed up for."

The source added that Prince Harry's fiancée needs her mom's loving arms because "it's all been getting a bit too much recently." The insider mentioned the public backlash that Markle took the brunt of following a cruel online petition that aimed to prevent Markle from having an official title or role in the royal family.

However, according to Gossip Cop, there is no truth to such claims. Nothing is "falling apart" for Markle. The publication also questioned the reputation of the tabloid who reported earlier that Prince Harry and Markle were already married. "Clearly it is not a publication to be trusted," the rumor-debunking site wrote.

In related news, it is true that Markle's high-profile romance with Prince Harry has subjected her to more scrutiny. In fact, just recently, Jo Marney called her "negro," "scrubber" and "dumb little actress." However, Markle has her own supporters who always defend her from her critics.

In addition, Markle knows the life that waits for her as a future royal. When she decided to quit acting, she already said that it was not a sacrifice for her but a new chapter to team up with Prince Harry.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," Markle told BBC. "It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on ['Suits'] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series…I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with [Harry] as a team."

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski