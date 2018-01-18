It's time to look back at Meghan Markle's TV shows.

Prince Harry's fiancée has done a number of TV shows prior to her hit series on USA Network's "Suits." Elite Daily made a list of Markle's appearance on different series that you should watch ahead of the royal wedding.

1. "90210" Reboot

In 2008, The CW decided to make a reboot of this popular series. Markle was part of two episodes titled "The Jet Set" and "We're Not in Kansas." In one scene, Prince Harry's bride to be played as if she simulated an oral sex with another character inside a car.

Unfortunately, Markle's role in the series did not last. She was not picked up past those two episodes. The reboot did not also gain the same success as the first one.

2. "Fringe"

In 2009, Markle joined the second season of Fox's series "Fringe." She played the character of FBI agent Amy Jessup in two episodes titled "Night of Desirable Objects" and "A New Day in the Old Town."

Markle's Jessup was strong and many were convinced that she would make a great secondary character going forward. However, the writers opted to cut her out and while many were hoping she would eventually return, she never did.

3. "CSI Miami"

Markle appeared on "CSI Miami's" episode "Backfire" where she played as Officer Leah Montoya, a smoke inhalation victim. Her role was small but one scene showed her being rescued by David Caruso.

4. "Castle"

Markle made a surprise guest appearance on "Castle." The princess in waiting played as the Murderess of the Week Charlotte Boyd aka "Sleeping Beauty" in the "Once Upon a Crime" episode.

Markle's character was the killer, but her first victim was an accident. The first incident paved her enthusiasm for more blood.

5. "Suits"

Markle's acting career catapulted due to this series where she played Rachel Zane. She's the love interest of Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross.

Markle was part of the series for seven seasons. However, she has already decided to leave the series for good. She ended her character by marrying her fiancé, Ross, in "Suits" Season 7.

Take time to watch these TV shows as Markle has already decided to quit acting. You can no longer see her in any movies or shows similar to the aforementioned in the future.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," Markle told BBC about quitting her acting career. "It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on ['Suits'] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series…I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with [Harry] as a team."

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski