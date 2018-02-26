Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be visiting Birmingham next week.

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced on Twitter the "Suits" actress and Prince Harry's next royal engagement. The couple will be visiting Birmingham on March 8 to learn more about the upcoming two projects that support young people from the local community.

Markle and the Duke's visit falls on International Women's Day, so they will also attend the Stemettes event at Millennium Point. The event will feature and encourage young girls to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

Markle revealed earlier that her fiancé is a feminist. Thus, their presence in Stemettes would be a great opportunity to advance their support for this cause. STEM was once dominated by men, but inspiring more ladies to join this field promotes gender equality.

"Meghan told the woman that Prince Harry was a feminist, too, which I believe, given his compassion, reliability and kindness," royal expert Kelly Lynch said. "The couple's connection through social justice and helping others is palpable."

In addition, Prince Harry and Markle will also visit Nechells Wellbeing Centre to join the Royal Foundation's Birmingham Coach Core apprentices in their training masterclass. Coach Core is a unique and exciting long year sports apprenticeship to engage 16-24 NEETs and positively impact their lives, employees and communities.

Prior to the said visits, Prince Harry and Markle are set to join Prince William and Kate Middleton in the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Wednesday. It would be the first time for the four to share the stage for an official engagement.

The royal fans were already very excited and thrilled to see Prince William, Middleton, Prince Harry and Markle. Some even dubbed them as the "fab four," "millennial four," and "fantastic four."

In related news, some don't think that it's necessary for Prince Harry and Markle to have a horse-carriage procession since the Duke is just fifth-in-line to the throne. It would only increase the risk of their royal wedding and would only be an additional problem for the police.

"Unless a sterile zone is put in place it's going to be impossible to make the area completely secure. Frankly, the whole thing is a bit of a nightmare from a policing perspective," the source said.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall