Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's choice of flowers will give a nod to Princess Diana on their royal wedding.

The "Suits" actress and the Duke are expected to pay a tribute to the late Princess of Wales on their big day. In fact, their flowers will include white and cream roses which are associated with Princess Diana.

"I think lots of people would refer to Princess Diana as the classic English rose," Sean Harkin, head gardener at Kensington Palace, said (via Express). "It felt like it was a must to include them."

"Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, gave some forget-me-nots to her when they were younger. They stayed with her as one of her favourite flowers, so it was important to include them," he added. "We have hundreds of white lilies, because people recall she left a lot of those cut flowers around her apartment here at Kensington."

Aside from these, Markle is expected to include myrtle and peonies in her wedding bouquet. The "Horrible Bosses" star is fond of the latter while the former is part of the royal tradition.

"May is the prime season for peonies, and I would not be at all surprised if they feature heavily in the floral content," said Anna-Liisa Evans.

Every royal bride since Queen Victoria includes a piece of myrtle in their bouquet. The small flower is grown from Queen Victoria's Bush in the Isle of Wight, which is a gift from Prince Albert's grandmother. Myrtle is deemed to represent love and marriage.

Prince Harry and Markle have already chosen a floral designer for their wedding. According to Kensington Palace, the couple opted to get Philippa Craddock's service. She will be working with the florists from St. George's Chapel and Buckingham Palace to create the church flowers.

"Working with them has been an absolute pleasure," Craddock said about Prince Harry and Markle. "The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."

Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Their wedding ceremony will begin at 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST).

Photo: Getty Images/Ian Vogler