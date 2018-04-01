Andrew Morton made a number of revelations about Meghan Markle in his new book.

The former biographer of Princess Diana wrote a new book, this time centering on Prince Harry's fiancée. In "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," Morton gave us a glimpse about the future royal.

Here are five things about Markle, as revealed by Morton's biography of the "Suits" actress.

1. She's obsessed with Princess Diana

The future royal was a huge fan of the late Princess of Wales. In fact, she cried when Prince Harry's mom died.

"Meghan and her friends watched the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in early September 1997, tears coursing down their cheeks at the poignant moment when the cameras zoomed in on the royal coffin," Morton wrote (via Us Weekly).

"According to family friends, she was intrigued by Diana, not just for her style, but for her independent humanitarian mission, seeing her as a role model," Morton added.

"She was always fascinated by the Royal Family. She wants to be Princess Diana 2.0," her former best friend, Ninaki Priddy, said.

Markle is expected to wear a headpiece on her royal wedding to Prince Harry and according to a royal expert, she may opt for Princess Diana's Spencer tiara. "If she does decide to wear a tiara, I believe she may opt for the Spencer tiara which was famously worn by Lady Diana Spencer on her wedding to Prince Charles, and on many more occasions throughout her life," said Grant Harrold, a former royal butler.

2. She wore heavy makeup, partied and loved staying out late

When the "Horrible Bosses" star attended Northwestern University in Chicago, she wore heavy makeup and highlighted her hair. She also gained weight from drinking, eating a carb-heavy meal and late-night visits to King Burger. The sorority girl was reportedly a "party animal." Markle loves staying out late.

3. She avoided Donald Trump

When Markle was part of "Deal or No Deal" she avoided the current president. In one episode Trump promoted "The Apprentice." He gave his cards to the girls and invited them to play golf but Markle kept her distance from Trump.

"He was super-creepy, but some girls were attracted to money and power and took his number. Meghan was one of the girls who gave him a wide berth," Tameka Jacobs told Morton.

According to previous reports, Trump will not be invited to Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding to avoid diplomatic issues. The couple has already sent out 600 invitations and there are no updates whether the POTUS received one or not.

4. Markle and Prince Harry clicked right away

The "Remember Me" star and the Duke have an instant connection. Their first meeting was "intoxicating." After a month, he invited her to join him for a trip to Botswana.

5. She prepared to have tea with the queen

Before meeting Queen Elizabeth II for a tea, Markle prepared for it big time. In fact, she visited Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena, California. There she learned the protocols when having a tea with the monarch including crooking her finger as she held her cup and saucer.

