Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to enjoy some quiet time together.

On Sunday, the future royal and the Duke did not join his family for the Easter service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle where their wedding would be held. The Palace officials told Access that Markle and Prince Harry's "weekend plans are private."

According to Hello!, "the lovebirds were most likely enjoying some downtime out of the public eye." Prince Harry and Markle have been busy for the final preparations for their upcoming royal wedding.

The couple will be tying the knot on the same church on May 19. Their wedding is expected to be simpler than Kate Middleton and Prince William's. In a royal expert believes that the "Suits" star's wedding dress will not upstage the Duchess of Cambridge's.

"Kate Middleton's dress cost 150,000 pounds. It was her parents, Carol and Michael Middleton, who paid for that bill. I think it was very unlikely that Meghan would spend more than that and in doing so try and upstage a future queen," Katie Nicholl said.

As for the Easter service, the majority of the members of the royal family were present. Based on the photos, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were there.

Princess Anne, her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, were also in attendance. So were Peter Phillips, wife Autumn, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Aside from Prince Harry and Markle, Prince Philip was also absent. According to Harper 's Bazaar, the Duke of Edinburgh was "too ill to attend." Prince Philip has been missing in a number or royal outing recently.

For instance, he was supposed to attend the formal appointment of Prince Andrew as the new Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. Prince Philip held the title since 1975 and decided to pass it to the Duke of York when he announced his retirement in 2017. However, he was not able to make it to the event.

In addition, the Duke of Edinburgh did not accompany Queen Elizabeth on Thursday for the Royal Maundy Service at St. George's Chapel. He was also supposed to be there.

"The duke was keen to attend but made this decision because he was experiencing some trouble with his hip," one source said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson