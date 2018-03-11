Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not share a balcony kiss just like Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Royal correspondent Victoria Arbiter said that the couple will not share a sweet kiss on the balcony because Windsor Castle does not allow it, and St. George’s Chapel doesn’t have a balcony.

But Arbiter said that Markle and Prince Harry will most likely express their love for each other on their May 19 wedding in various ways. “This couple is so touchy feeling, so incredibly tactile. I’m hoping we might get a couple of kisses on the carriage ride. It’s about a two-mile ride through Windsor, post wedding, so I think we might see a kiss then,” she said.

Last month, Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told Express that Markle and Prince Harry will be recreating the “significant” and “historic” kiss on the steps of St. George’s Chapel and not on a balcony.

“It is the moment which the media need on an occasion as significant and historic as this and I am sure there will be a kiss after the service on the steps of St. George’s Chapel before the carriage procession begins. Harry and Meghan will arrange this their way but they know how eagerly this will be anticipated and I think there is certain to be a kiss for the cameras to reach the vast global audience who will be watching and waiting,” he said.

On July 29, 1982, Princess Diana and Prince Charles also shared a kiss on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace. This sweet gesture was copied by Prince William and Middleton in 2011.

“Charles and Diana’s kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after their wedding in St. Paul’s was the first of its type. It has been a popular feature of high profile weddings such as Andrew’s to Sarah Ferguson and William’s to Kate Middleton. William and Kate kissed twice to the crowd’s delight,” he said.

However, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, did not share a balcony kiss in 1999 because their union was a low-profile one.

