Floris London, a popular perfume house, just released a new scent for Prince Harry and Meghan Makle’s May 19 wedding.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the smell of the perfume is based on the existing Bergamotto di Positano scent, which boasts of wood and spice, bergamot, orange, blossom, and green tea.

This is not the first time that Floris London has released a scent inspired by the members of the royal family. The brand currently has a warrant from Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Queen Victoria, King George VI, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

In 2011, Floris released its Wedding Bouquet perfume. However, the fragrance wasn’t sold to the public. As of late, it is still unclear whether or not the perfume company will sell Prince Harry and Markle’s new scent in the market. But the brand that it was inspired by may be purchased online.

Meanwhile, Markle is expected to wear perfume on her wedding day to Prince Harry. But it seems she won’t choose the one created for her by Floris London. In February, Jane Boardroom, the CEO of Talk PR, said that Markle may wear a Stella McCartney perfume that features floral scent. Markle may also opt for Elie Saab White’s perfume.

Alexis Vaganay, the general manager of Coty Luxury UK & Ireland, predicted that Markle would wear a perfume by Bottega Veneta, Burberry or Tiffany & Co.

Several years ago, Princess Diana wore Quelques Fleurs by Houbigant Paris. A bottle of this perfume costs $100. In 2011, Middleton used the White Gardenia Petals scent by Illuminum and a bottle costs $150. The scent was sold out within minutes.

In 1947, Queen Elizabeth II was rumored to have used the White Rose by Floris perfume. A bottle of the perfume costs $135 and it seems the Queen and Middleton have more similar tastes when it comes to their chosen scents.

Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding will be televised so royal fans will surely know which scent they will both use, among other details.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson