Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding venue is a favorite among the royals.

Prince Harry and the "Suits" actress will soon say their "I do's" at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. According to Stephanie Linning of Daily Mail, the lovers are actually the 16th royal couple to get married in the venue in the last 150 years.

Among the royals who chose to tie the knot at Windsor Castle are the Prince of Wales and Princess Alexandra of Denmark in 1863, Princess Helena and Prince Christian of Schleswig-Holstein in 1866, Princess Louise and the Marquess of Lorne in 1871 and Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Princess Louise Margaret of Prussia in 1879.

Princess Frederica of Hanover and Luitbert, Von Pawel Rammingen (1880), Prince Leopold, Duke of Albany and Princess Helena of Waldeck and Pyrmont (1882), Princess Marie Louise of Schleswig-Holstein and Prince Aribert of Anhalt (1891) and Princess Alice Mary of Albany and Prince Alexander of Teck (1904) also got married at the same venue. In addition, Lady Helen Windsor and Timothy Taylor and Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones opted to tie the knot in the same venue in 1992 and 1999, respectively.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles also chose St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for their service of blessings in 2005 after their civil wedding ceremony. The last royals to tie the knot there were Peter Philips and Autumn Kelly in 2008.

Prince Harry and Markle are next in line. After them, Princess Eugenie and James Brooksbank will also exchange "I do's" at the same venue on Oct. 12.

Markle and Prince Harry have already started their wedding rehearsals. A few weeks back, the couple was seen visiting the chapel during an unexpected hour.

"My spies in Windsor have spotted the pair going into St George's Chapel on three occasions in the past couple of weeks," Charlotte Griffiths wrote.

"Says my source: 'They always come when it's getting late, and one evening they must have had dinner with the Dean as they went into his house for a couple of hours before leaving quite late,'" Griffiths continued.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. They will have a carriage procession after their wedding ceremony.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Furlong