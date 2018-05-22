Royal fans who didn’t score an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding may have the chance to get a hold of the gift bags distributed on Saturday.

According to People, some of the guests who received the gift bags from the royal couple are selling them on eBay. One user is selling the bag and all of its contents for about $2,762.

The monogrammed gift bags feature Prince Harry and Markle’s initials, their wedding date, and the location of their ceremony. Inside the bags is a gold wrapped chocolate coin with the couple’s initials, a water bottle, a shortbread, a magnet with the couple’s wedding date and “H” and “M” initials, and a coupon to a local store.

One of the guests at the massive event told People, “The wedding was fabulous. The really nice touch was the goodie bag everyone was given together with a copy of the service.”

Prior to Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials, a spokesperson for the Kensington Palace announced that the couple invited 2,640 people into the Windsor grounds to watch their arrival and departure.

“They want their wedding day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the bride and groom,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding was a success. The bride arrived in St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle a few minutes late. She walked down the aisle by herself but was met by Prince Charles halfway through the path.

When she reached the altar, Prince Harry was all smiles to see Markle for the first time wearing her Givenchy dress designed by Clare Waight Keller. He was also seen mouthing the words, “You look amazing,” before the ceremony kicked off.

Prince Harry and Markle didn’t share a kiss inside the church on May 19. Rather, they kissed in front of the members of the public right outside St. George’s Chapel. The couple also had a carriage procession immediately after the ceremony.

Photo: Getty Images/Nick Edwards - WPA Pool