Meghan Markle's eyebrows are styled after Audrey Hepburn.

The "Suits" actress is very particular with her looks that she styled her eyebrows after the "Breakfast at Tiffany's" star. According to Sherrille Riley, Markle always opts for Hepburn's eyebrows when she groomed her.

"The Audrey Brow is a style that I created after the actress," Riley told Metro. "The style is to keep the brows as straight as possible with a gradual lift at the tail ends and the style is completely arch-less and in-line with the natural brow."

"It suits Meghan because she is a classic beauty and so was Audrey Hepburn," the beauty expert continued. "This style frames her features and brings harmony to her face. The Audrey Brow really enhances her natural beauty and her timeless style. It is a full, feminine but natural look and she wears it beautifully."

According to Riley, she uses a combination of threading, waxing and tweezing to achieve the style. She also uses three key products to finish the look - the Beauty Edit Mayfair's Brow Filler, Brow Lift highlighter and Brow Setter.

Although Markle's eyebrows are great, many find Kate Middleton's better. The future royal and the Duchess of Cambridge made it into the poll on the most admired celebrity eyebrows. Middleton topped the list while Markle was in the seventh spot.

However, Markle remains the most attractive female royal based on her overall facial features using the Ancient Greeks' golden ration. Prince Harry's fiancée scores 87.4 percent while Prince William's wife lags behind with 86.8 percent.

"Meghan has an almost perfectly shaped nose with a 98.5 per cent score, her eye position is exactly right and she has a gorgeous V-shaped or heart-shaped chin which is the shape women most covet," Dr. Julian De Silva said about the actress.

This is probably the reason many wanted to follow Markle's nose and lips. In fact, according to a Nick Milojevic, owner and clinical director of Milo Clinic, more and more of his clients are now opting for the future royal's lips over Kylie Jenner's.

"Jenner's lip trend is officially over, thanks to Ms. Markle," Milojevic said. "Meghan has fantastic lips, they are natural yet full. 2018 will definitely see a more natural lip that aligns with the other features of the face and not over dominate the face."

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville