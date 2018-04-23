Queen Elizabeth II broke royal protocol for Meghan Markle.

The queen surprised everyone when she allowed the "Suits" actress to spend Christmas with the British royal family. Markle is the first royal fiancée to celebrate the holidays with her future in-laws. And there is apparently a reason why Markle has been given some leeway by Queen Elizabeth II.

"The royal rule book was changed to allow her to spend Christmas at Sandringham, the first royal fiancée to do so," Richard Fitzwilliams told Evening Standard. "A committed feminist, she is proof of a more inclusive royal family who will unquestionably benefit from her worldwide profile. Her chemistry with Harry is perfection, the two are already making their mark together and she can't wait 'to hit the ground running' to help others in the causes she believes in."

Aside from welcoming Markle last Christmas, the monarch also allowed her to accompany Prince Harry in several engagements prior to becoming an official royal. According to Fitzwilliams, the former actress knows "how to use her profile as a senior royal to champion the causes she so passionately believes in."

Phil Dampier, a royal expert, made the same observation. He believes that Her Majesty's "pragmatic" thinking convinced her that the future royal will make positive contributions, so she allowed Markle to start early.

"Being at Sandringham at Christmas and doing all of these pre-wedding jobs would not have happened 20 or 30 years ago," Dampier said. "The Queen as always is pragmatic and realises Meghan is desperate to get started and make a contribution."

Dampier also noted that Prince Harry and Markle's status of not being married yet "doesn't seem to matter anymore." "Meghan is a mature woman and wants to get on with it," he added.

Markle is believed to bring a positive influence to Prince Harry's life. She reportedly has more influence on him compared to his exes, Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davis.

"I think Meghan has had a really positive influence on Harry," Katie Nicholl said. "Historically Harry has always been 'tamed' by his girlfriends, we saw that with Chelsy and Cressida, but I think Meghan's had a bigger influence on him than any other woman."

Royal biographer Andrew Morton described Markle and Prince Harry as a power couple. According to him, they can do more things together than they did apart.

In related news, Markle attended Queen Elizabeth II's 92nd birthday bash on Saturday. The actress stunned in her navy Stella McCartney wardrobe, which she paired with towering heels.

A number of royals were present at the event, including Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. However, pregnant Kate Middleton was noticeably missing from the festivities.

Photo: Getty Images/John Stillwell