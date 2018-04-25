Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., was happy about her engagement to Prince Harry.

The "Suits" star reportedly snubbed her family by not giving them an invite to her royal wedding. According to her uncle Michael Markle, her dad was glad when she said "yes" to Prince Harry's proposal.

"I know Thomas feels happy and excited about the engagement," Michael said. "He and Meghan have a good relationship, and they talk weekly so she keeps him up to date."

Michael added that Thomas opted to keep a low profile in Rosarita. He also avoided the public when Markle started dating Prince Harry.

"He figured that it's less news if he keeps a low profile and I think the family agreed on that, too," Michael explained.

Michael's statement is his latest comments about the royal wedding after expressing his disappointment for not receiving an invite. According to him, Markle's decision to snub her own family was "uncalled."

"I'm upset and surprised about not being selected but if they don't want me there, then I don't want to go," Michael said. "This whole invitation thing has not been played out very well. I never did anything to embarrass Meghan. It seems to me they handled the arrangements poorly."

In a separate interview with Mirror, Michael revealed that his brother, Thomas, has not received a royal invite wedding yet. In fact, he was not aware that he is giving away the "Horrible Bosses" star on her big day.

Markle's brother Thomas Markle Jr., and sister Samantha Grant were also disappointed over the missing invites. Grant was furious that she was not invited, but the royal couple welcomed over a thousand strangers on their big day. She also attacked Prince Harry for allowing the future bride to ignore the Markles.

"At issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family. I have an uncle I have only seen once but I would never say he is not family because we are not close. Humanitarians move forward with love and kindness especially to Family," Grant posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Markle's cousin, Trish Gallup, blamed Grant for not receiving an invite to the royal wedding.

"I think Meghan's sister blew it for us by writing a tell-all book – and I believe they don't want to risk embarrassment, which is understandable. I'm saddened, though. I would have loved to give my wishes to Meghan."

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones