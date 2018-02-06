Meghan Markle is prepping big time for her royal wedding with Prince Harry.

Sunday Express royal editor Camilla Tominey said in "Today" show that the "princess lessons" are happening to Markle. In fact, the "Suits" actress has a team of new assistants and fashion coaches because she is in the spotlight.

"She's got a little bit of a glossy posse going on," Tominey said. "She's got a new assistant, I think she's obviously getting help with hair and makeup and clothes because she's in the spotlight. She's getting a very warm reception over here."

A number would agree that Markle needs this. The "Dater's Handbook" star's Alexander McQueen outfit in her evening debut was criticized. Her hat when she joined the royals for their traditional Christmas service was considered a fashion faux pas. Also, many were not pleased with her messy bun hairstyle when she and Prince Harry visited Brixton.

Tominey added that Markle's preparations for skincare and makeup are shallow. But she confirmed that Prince Harry's fiancée is taking "religious training at the minute. She's going to get confirmed ahead of the wedding."

When asked if Markle's American upbringing would make her adjustment as a new royal difficult, Tominey thinks it's "tricky." However, she believes that Prince Harry and Markle will do things on their own terms.

"The royals never ask people to stand on ceremony. You don't actually have to bow and curtsey if you meet them, it's optional. And there's all this stuff about 'you can't touch a royal'...Harry and Meghan are quite young people, they're going to break the mould. They already have," she explained.

In addition, Tominey confirmed that Markle's father, Thomas Markle, will be there at her wedding. In fact, he will walk the "Horrible Bosses" star down the aisle.

"We were told by Kensington Palace in an initial briefing that her father would be there and was expected to walk her down the aisle, so I think we've got to go with that," Tominey added.

Initially, there were reports claiming that Markle wanted her mom, Doria Radlan, to have the honors of walking her down the aisle. "I've heard that Meghan wants her mother to walk her down the aisle, which would be a sweet moment," the insider said.

Markle's half-sister Samantha Grant debunked those reports and insisted that their dad will walk Prince Harry's bride down the aisle. She also added that their father will give a speech at the reception.

"A father speaking at a wedding is not patriarchy, it is poetic justice. A proud and loving father should not be denied of the joy of speaking at his daughter's wedding," Grant said. "He wants to speak and it's his right as a father."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Stansall