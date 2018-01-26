Meghan Markle's wedding gown designer has not yet been confirmed, but Stewart Parvin is the favorite to create the dress.

Working on the "Suits" star's wedding dress would be a big break and opportunity for any designer. According to previous reports, Markle has already picked a designer and had her first fitting. But while the designer remains unknown, the favorite name is Parvin.

According to Daily Mail, bookie's favorite designer for Markle's wedding dress is royal dressmaker, Parvin. He is not new to working with the royals as he was the one who designed Zara Phillip's bridal gown. In addition, he has been Queen Elizabeth II's dressmaker since 2000.

The publication noted that Parvin has overtaken other prime contenders for the prestigious job, including Roland Mouret, Erdem and Alexander McQueen. The latter was the one who designed Kate Middleton's wedding dress.

Parvin, who is known for his classic and elegant bridal gowns, would be a traditional choice, according to fashion experts. In addition, Markle previously said that she wants her wedding dress to be "classic and simple." Thus, Parvin is a perfect fit for the job.

"Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist," Markle said. "I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic."

Parvin has trained at the Edinburg College of Art under couturier Donald Campbell before launching his own collection in 1995. He also runs a bridal couturier that offers personal design service from £7,000 ($9,912).

In December, Inbal Dror, the top bridal gown designer in Israel announced that they received an invitation to submit a sketch for Markle's wedding gown. Three of the sketches they submitted were leaked online and there was no update from the company since then about the royal job.

Meanwhile, other designers that were tapped to work on Markle's bridal gowns are Ralph & Russo, Antonio Berardi, Victoria Beckham and Anne Barge. At the time, the palace is mum as to who Markle picked as her designer which is expected. The details of Kate Middleton's wedding gown were also kept secret until her big day.

"We knew who it was for, but it was very secret - we had net curtains up and cleaners were not allowed into the room and the code on the door was changed," Mandy Ewing told Hello! of working on the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding gown. "The dress was all in the news, but nobody knew who was doing it. When you're working you just focus on it and try not think about what's in the news. But it was an exciting event and everybody loved working on it - it was a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall