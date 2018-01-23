Meghan Markle is expected to be in her best shape on her royal wedding.

According to Paulette Sybliss, a personal trainer, Prince Harry's fiancée is already in good shape. Nevertheless, she still gave some suggestions to help the "Suits" star ensure that she would be in her best condition when she walks down the aisle in May.

"Meghan is already in great shape so to ensure she looks spectacular for her big day and has the perfect bikini body on her honeymoon I would recommend she focus on a balanced workout routine, some resistance training and some yoga, which she loves to do," Sybliss told Express.

"Also some selected cardio that will get every part of her body toned and in amazing shape," the trainer added. "Meghan's dress is bound to be breathtaking and may well show off her upper body."

According to Sybliss, pairing exercises in the form of superset or triset (two or three back-to-back exercises) is the best way to get toned within a short period of time. This technique is best for burning calories. In addition, she provided specific workouts to shape her chest, back, shoulders and legs.

Sybliss recommended push-ups for chest and barbell rows for Markle's back. For the "Horrible Bosses" star's shoulders, dumbbell presses and lateral raises, dumbbell front raises paired with bent over rows work best. For Markle's legs and bum, she recommended a triset that includes glute bridge, goblet squat and lunges.

Sybliss also encouraged Markle to engage in yoga and pilates which are already among the actress' favorite workout methods. Prince Harry's future mother-in-law Doria Radlan, who is a yoga instructor, was the first to introduce Markle to the exercise.

"Yoga is my thing," Markle said. "There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga... increased flexibility and muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep."

In related news, Markle is already planning her "low-key" hen do. According to an insider, the "Dater's Handbook" star wanted to spend it away from London with her friends.

"Meghan will be having a party but won't be calling it her 'bachelorette,'" the source said. "Think low-key, think somewhere out of London, good food and drink, a little music. It won't be wild. She wants it to be a celebration of friendship and love."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall