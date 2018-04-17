Prince Harry does not know who Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer is, according to Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail.

The royal couple’s wedding is just a few more weeks away, but the 33-year-old prince has opted to not know anything about his fiancée’s dress. English said that Prince Harry wants to be surprised on his May 19 wedding day.

“He’s being very traditional and wants it to be a complete surprise on the day,” one of English’s friends told her.

The royal correspondent also said that since Prince Harry doesn’t want to know who will be designing Markle’s dress beforehand, royal fans will only know the identity of the designer on May 19.

Meanwhile, several designers have already been linked to Markle, but Burberry is the one that is making headlines at the moment. According to Express, designer Henry Holland hinted at the possibility of Christopher Bailey designing Markle’s wedding dress. Bailey is the outgoing creative director of Burberry.

“I would be quite excited if it was Christopher Bailey’s final bow for Burberry. I think it would be a nice thing for him to do, she’s worn them for a long time. Christopher’s a lovely, lovely guy and I think a Burberry wedding dress would be pretty spot on,” Holland said.

Earlier this month, reports swirled that Erdem has taken its U.K. and international PR in-house and appointed Kathryn Lo as PR manager. This led fans to speculate that a big story about the brand will be coming up.

In January, Omid Scobie, a royal insider, also revealed that Markle has already chosen her wedding dress designer. However, she is still keeping the identity under wraps. On the same month, Markle reportedly had her first fitting at Kensington Palace.

A month later, Alexander McQueen was named as Markle’s possible wedding designer. A rep for Betfair, an online betting site, said (via Town & Country), “We previously had Ralph and Russo as the 2/1 favorite and there’s been a lot of Erdem talk as a big front-runner. However, we’ve now suspended this market after seeing some interesting betting on Alexander McQueen this morning who went from 16/1 to 8/1 in a very short space of time.”

