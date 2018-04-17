Paula Patton recently revealed how she knew Meghan Markle.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting her movie “Traffik,” the actress said that it was Markle who did her wedding invitations years ago.

In 2005, the former “Suits” star was working as a clerk at the Paper Source when she was asked to write on Patton and Robin Thicke’s wedding invites.

“I met her because she helped me with my wedding invitations. She had this beautiful handwriting. That moment I feel like I said something to her. Like, ‘You are meant to be royal’… she was just so graceful and lovely, and actually really kind,” Patton gushed.

Last month, Winnie Park, the CEO of Paper Source, talked about Markle during an interview with People. Park said that Markle taught calligraphy during her part-time work with the company.

“It was her part-time job as she was going through auditions. She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers and instructed them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy,” Park said.

“She’s someone who really enjoys the creative aspects of the job, who enjoys helping people and also someone who enjoys making creative projects come to life. Our sales associates are screened for their creativity. She would have advised customers on projects – from wedding invitations to creating personalized stationery to gift-wrapping. She has talked about being a big fan of custom stationery and think it’s the best gift to give to a friend,” the CEO added.

On her Lifestyle blog, The Tig, Markle also dished on her fondness for handwritten letters.

“I think handwritten notes are a lost art form. When I booked my first TV pilot, my dad wrote me a letter that I still have. The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special,” she said.

Meanwhile, Markle did not do the calligraphy on her wedding invitation, but Park is convinced that she and Prince Harry will be releasing a more personalized note that they will give away to their closest family and friends.

These letters may be handwritten by Markle, according to Park.

Photo: Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy