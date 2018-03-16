Meghan Markle has reportedly been baptized into the Church of England on March 6, but details about the ceremony were kept under wraps.

On Friday, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said that the ceremony was very special. However, Welby also said that he cannot talk about it.

“It was beautiful and sincere and very moving. It was a great privilege,” he said (via Vanity Fair).

Markle decided to be baptized into the Church of England to show her respect for Queen Elizabeth II, who happens to be its head. The former “Suits” star would’ve been allowed to marry Prince Harry even though they do not share the same religion.

After Markle’s baptism, Welby confirmed her in the church, and they all headed to dinner at Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles’ house.

Welby will also marry Prince Harry and Markle on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. During an interview with ITV News, he was asked how he has been preparing for the royal wedding.

“Unlike recent weddings, I must not drop the ring, and I must not forget to get the vows in the right order as I did at the rehearsal for one of my children’s weddings. You know, at the heart of it, is two people who have fallen in love with each other, who are committing their lives to each other with the most beautiful words and profound thoughts, who do it in the presence of God,” he said.

The Archbishop also said that he hopes Prince Harry and Markle will have the strength through Jesus Christ so that they could fulfill their vows.

“And you seek to do it in a way that respects their integrity and honors their commitment,” he said.

Prince Harry and Markle are finalizing their wedding guest list, and they are expected to send out invitations to family and friends in the coming weeks. The couple will tie the knot at exactly 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT), and a carriage procession will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT).

A reception for the guests of the congregation will take place at St. George’s Hall thereafter.

Photo: Paul Grover - Pool/Getty Images