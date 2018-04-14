Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's official wedding photographer has been named.

On Friday, Kensington Palace announced that Alexi Lubomirski was chosen to take the official photos for Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials. Lubomirski was also the photographer who captured the couple's engagement photos.

"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected Alexi Lubomirski to take the official photographs at Windsor Castle following their wedding at St George's Chapel on 19th May," the palace announced on Twitter.

According to Lubomirski' biography, he was born in England. At the age of 8 he moved to Botswana with his Peruvian/English mother and stepfather. The latter was the one who gave him his first camera when he was 11.

The next royal photographer is already an established name in the fashion industry. He already shot for big publications like Harper's Bazaar, Vogue, Numero, GQ and Allure.

He is also among the favorite celebrity photographers. He has shot cover big stars including Beyoncé, Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman, Jennifer Lopez, Selma Hayek, Katy Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson.

Meanwhile, some think that Prince Harry and Markle snubbed the royal tradition when picking a photographer. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, as well as, Prince William and Kate Middleton, chose Hugo Burnand.

In 2011, for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding, Burnand confessed that he hoped his shots would look "effortless, relaxed and friendly'."

"Amazingly it was a family wedding," Burnand said about the event. "From where I was and from their point of view it was two families coming together and that was the feeling, the sense of family and love going between everyone. They had their own buzz. Everyone had their own buzz. It was that excitement that I hope you feel at most weddings."

In related news, a few days ago the palace announced that Prince Harry and Markle will attend the reception for the Commonwealth Youth Forum on Wednesday. The "Suits" actress will also be present at the CHOGM Women's Empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society on Thursday.

However, Markle's critics are not happy that she is joining these events when she's not an official royal yet. "Can you explain WHY this woman is taking part in this??She is not even married to PH and given a place she doesn't deserve. What's going on here? Already married are they?" one user wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Andrew Parsons