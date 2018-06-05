Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., was recently spotted in Baja, California just weeks after the royal wedding.

A photo of the 73-year-old former lighting director showed him leaving a barbershop. He is wearing a black collared shirt and jeans. Thomas was also photographed inside the barbers getting a trim. His eyes are also kept closed while the staff dried his hair.

One onlooker told the Daily Mail that Markle’s dad seemed happy as he left the shop. “He looked really good. He seems to have lost a bit of weight and he was very chatty with the barber,” the source said.

Thomas made headlines recently after he got involved in a staged photo controversy. It was revealed that he faked some of his photos and sold them to tabloids for a hefty sum of money. His daughter, Samantha Markle, later on, said that she was her idea to take the phony snaps.

“The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault. The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family,” she said (via Vanity Fair).

However, Samantha’s plans backfired because it resulted in her dad feeling extremely stressed. It was reported days later that Thomas suffered from a heart attack and needed surgery. His operation took place just days before Markle and Prince Harry’s May 19 wedding.

As a result, Thomas was unable to attend his daughter’s nuptials. He was supposed to walk Markle down the aisle, but the role was given to Prince Charles instead.

Following his daughter’s special day, Thomas expressed his regret over not making it to the wedding.

“The service was beautiful and it’s history. I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter’s hand. My baby girl is a Duchess and I love her so much,” he told TMZ.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson