Jo Elvin, the editor of You magazine, recently shared some insider details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding last month.

Elvin was invited by BBC as guest fashion insider to talk about Markle’s wedding dress, her invited guests and their attires, and more during the live coverage of the network on May 19.

In the piece she wrote for the Daily Mail, Elvin revealed that excitement and anticipation she felt just minutes before the wedding ceremony commenced. Markle’s wedding dress designer was not revealed until after she stepped out of her bridal car.

But prior to the official announcement, Elvin already hinted on the possibility of Clare Waight Keller designing Markle’s wedding dress.

“After weeks of everyone being convinced Meghan had chosen Ralph & Russo, my internet combing had thrown up a curveball rumor, seconds before I went on air. With the pressure on to bring new information to the table, I blurted out: ‘A fresh name in the frame this morning is Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.’ When Dermot [O’Leary] asked, ‘Where are you getting this stuff?’ I could feel my face go red as I said, ‘Um, just chat on Twitter.’ I felt foolish. If there was any truth to it, it would’ve surfaced before now, right?” she wrote.

Fifteen minutes before the ceremony commenced, Elvin finally saw Markle’s dress. She said that she didn’t have a hard time describing it because it had several details.

“The neckline was radical by royal standards. The style was at once regal but still quintessentially Meghan. That tiara was knockout. The choice of designer was a very Markle-esque feminist statement in itself,” she said.

Elvin was also tasked to identify Markle and Prince Harry’s guests as they arrived at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. But since the women were required to wear hats, the editor found it quite difficult to see which of the couple’s friends have made it to the venue.

“All those hats! I’ve been looking at Oprah Winfrey all my life, but my TV nerves plus her huge hat meant it took me a few seconds to recognize her,” she said.

Photo: Reuters/Chris Jackson/Pool