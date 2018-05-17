Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., has undergone a successful heart surgery just days before the royal wedding.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that a heart procedure was performed on the former lighting director. Prior to his surgery, Thomas told the publication, “They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed.”

The 73-year-old is still in the hospital, but he is awake and responsive. He suffered from a heart attack eight days ago and said that he might not be able to walk his daughter down the aisle.

But on Tuesday, he also expressed his desire to still be part of Markle’s wedding entourage.

“I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle. Of course, I’d walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I’d like to be a part of history,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thomas was also involved in a recent controversy after it was revealed that he teamed up with the paparazzi to stage fake photos ahead of the royal nuptials. However, it is unclear whether or not his heart attack and possible absence from the royal wedding has anything to do with the snaps.

His other daughter, Samantha Markle-Grant, said that she should be blamed for the pictures because he encouraged her dad to take them.

“I have to say I am entirely the culprit. As we know the media can take very unflattering photographs of people on their casual days and blow it way out of proportion. I said, you know, the world has no idea you’re getting in shape, doing healthy things. They don’t photograph you buying vegetables and PH water. They photograph you as unflattering ways as can be,” she said.

Days after her admission, it was reported that Samantha was rushed to the hospital due to an apparent car crash. Multiple sources revealed that she broke her ankle.

The accident allegedly occurred after Markle had a confrontation with the paparazzi in Florida.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool