Meghan Markle’s ex-boyfriend, Cory Vitiello, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Martina Sorbara.

Vitiello and Markle dated after the “Suits” alum ended her marriage to Trevor Engelson in 2013, according to US Weekly.

However, their relationship didn’t work. Three years later, Markle dated Prince Harry, and they tied the knot on May 19.

Prior to the royal wedding, Vitiello told the Daily Mail that he is happy for his ex-girlfriend. “I’m pleased for Meghan. There is no bitterness. I respect people’s private and personal lives, and although she has put herself in the public spectrum, I still hold to that,” he said.

Other than Vitiello, Markle’s other ex, Trevor Engelson, also made headlines recently. Last weekend, Engelson reportedly proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Tracey Kurland. The film producer popped the question to Kurland while they were in Napa, California. Engelson confirmed the news via his Instagram account.

Engelson and Markle were married to each other for two years before they decided to ultimately call it quits. A source revealed months ago that Engelson struggled a lot following his breakup with Markle.

“The split with Meghan hit Trevor pretty hard. He went through a rough time during the breakup and that was only made worse when Meghan got together with Harry last year. He had to relive it all again – this time in public. It wasn’t the most amicable of divorces and there were hurt feelings on both sides. Now he has bounced back and things are looking great for him,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Engelson was reportedly developing a television series that is inspired by their previous relationship. However, multiple publications confirmed that Engelson has decided to not move forward with the project.

The 41-year-old formerly decided to write a story about a man whose ex-girlfriend ends up marrying a prince. The plot is very similar to Markle splitting from Engelson and marrying Prince Harry years later.

