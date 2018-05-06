Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., is already preparing for the royal wedding.

On Friday, Prince Harry's press secretary confirmed the attendance of the "Suits" actress parents. Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, and her dad would attend the nuptials and they would have important roles at the event.

Following the palace's announcement, Thomas Sr. was photographed getting measured for his royal wedding suit. A local tailor in Rosarito, Mexico, is designing his suit. Markle's father reportedly spent 15 minutes inside the small backstreet wedding and tuxedo shop that's just a short drive from his home.

During the sighting, Thomas Sr. donned a casual look. He wore a dark navy polo shirt, black trousers and a pair of glasses. A young shop worker was seen measuring his arm, neck, waist and legs.

"He was all smiles at the local tailors," an eyewitness said. "Thomas was just getting measured in preparation for his wedding suit. That store is the only one close to where he lives."

"Thomas cannot wait to fly to the UK to see Meghan and meet Prince Harry for the first time. He will be extremely nervous, but his family are backing him," the insider continued. "Despite some of the squabbles in the family, he is the one who joins them all together. He still has the respect of virtually everyone."

Prior to the palace's confirmation, Thomas Sr. was spotted working out amid the rumors that he was not invited to the royal wedding. He was seen lifting weights and using an outdoor exercise bike.

Last month, he was also seen checking a British pictured book "Images of Britain: A Pictorial Journey Through History" while sitting inside Starbucks. "Literally nothing is more pure than Meghan Markle's dad doing some reading to learn more about England," Dana Schwartz who captured the photo wrote in the caption.

According to Markle's uncle, Michael Thomas, his brother did not receive an invite to the royal wedding just like them. In fact, he was not aware that he is giving the future royal away on her big day.

"I talked to Thomas last week and he didn't seem to know what the problem was," Michael said. "He told me he hasn't heard anything and he didn't even know if he would be walking Meghan down the aisle."

Apparently, Thomas Sr. is going to the wedding and he will be walking down the aisle with the bride. Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castles.

Photo: Getty Images/Kirsty Wigglesworth