Meghan Markle is not a bridezilla.

In a few weeks, the "Suits" star will be walking down the aisle for the second time as she exchanges "I Do's" with Prince Harry. According to an insider, the future royal is "feeling the heat — and breathing Bridezilla fire."

"Meghan's driving everyone crazy with her diva demands," a so-called insider told Life & Style.

The unidentified source purported that Markle is in "panic mode," especially about her family's behavior. "She's worried about her family being on their best behavior," the source continued. But the publication pointed also out that this "it's unclear who from Meghan's family will even be attending the wedding."

According to Gossip Cop, however, the report is not true. While the "Horrible Bosses" star was involved in the planning of her royal wedding, no one said that she's controlling and is making diva demands. In fact, Philippa Craddock, who was chosen as their floral designer has nothing but positive words to say about working with her.

"Working with them has been an absolute pleasure. The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun," Craddock said. "The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."

In addition, Markle and Prince Harry are making the event their own. The actress' ideas and preferences were always welcome and were never viewed as "diva demands."

As for Markle reportedly being concerned about her family's behavior, most of them claimed that they did not receive an invite to the royal wedding. In fact, her half-sister Samantha Grant and half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. were both disappointed and angry as they want to witness the event.

Grant was furious and attacked Markle for inviting strangers but not her own family. "We are getting s Markle Royal Coat of arms but not invited to the wedding?" Grant wrote on Twitter. "And it's not only Meg who is 15th cousin to Harry. My brother and I are also. I was the first born Markle to my father. Exclude the markle's from this wedding would be highly inappropriate."

She also attacked Prince Harry for allowing Markle to ignore their family. However, the netizens defended the couple insisting that the actress just made her own choice.

Meanwhile, Markle Jr. called her "phoney" for not receiving a royal wedding invitation. He also added that the future royal will never be the next Princess Diana because she's not as genuine.

Photo: Getty Images/Tolga Akmen