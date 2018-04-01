Every bride needs her favorite flowers on her wedding day, even if it’s a royal wedding. Meghan Markle will have her favorite peonies surrounding her when she exchanges vows with Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the couple has chosen a floral designer. Philippa Craddock will work with florists from St. George’s Chapel and Buckingham Palace to create the church flowers.

Peonies, which People reports are Markle’s favorite, will be among the blooms seen at the royal wedding. The former actress used Instagram to show off several bouquets of peonies when her romance with Prince Harry was just blossoming. Her social media accounts have since been deleted.

Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images

Aside from peonies, white garden roses and foxgloves will be used during the wedding in addition to branches of beech, birch and hornbeam. Expect most of the floral arrangements to be sourced from gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park.

The eco-friendly couple is also trying to help the bees. “Pollinator-friendly plants” from the Royal Parks, which are great habitats for bees, will be incorporated to encourage a healthy ecosystem.

It sounds like Markle, who used to run lifestyle website The Tig, and Prince Harry are pretty hands-on customers. Craddock noted, “Working with them has been an absolute pleasure. The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront.”

No details on Markle’s bouquet were revealed. However, as previously reported, a sprig of myrtle is a must for royal brides.

“Well, she will have some myrtle in her bouquet,” garden expert Alan Titchmarsh said (via Express). “Since Queen Victoria’s wedding when they took cuttings of the myrtle that was in it and grew it on at Osborne on the Isle of Wight, every royal bride has a bit of myrtle in it.”

Still, many details are unknown. Will Markle’s bouquet be massive like Princess Diana’s? Or will she keep it small and simple like Kate Middleton? Royal watchers will have to wait until the May 19 wedding to find out.