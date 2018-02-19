Prince Harry will have a new role in the Commonwealth.

Prince Harry and his fiancée, Meghan Markle, have been active in working with the youth. Thus, it's no surprise that he has been chosen to fill a "youth leadership" role in the Commonwealth.

Markle's fiancé will be speaking at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in April. He may also take on an ambassadorial role for the Commonwealth Games, considering that the Duke is the patron of the Invictus Games.

"It's a very astute move giving Prince Harry a non-political, global role, drawing on his charisma and energy to keep the Commonwealth and its headship relevant to a younger generation. This is soft-power diplomacy," Dr. Sue Onslow, deputy director of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London, told Daily Express.

"Prince Harry has enjoyed his work on youth-led issues throughout the Commonwealth on behalf of the Queen and the institution," Onslow continued. "He will continue to expand on that and will be very visible at the [heads of government meeting]."

In December, Queen Elizabeth also promoted Prince Harry to Captain General of the Royal Marines. The honorable role was granted to Prince Philip in 1953. The Duke of Edinburgh decided to retire last year.

"The Queen has approved the appointment of Prince Harry as Captain General Royal Marines in succession to The Duke of Edinburgh," Kensington Palace announced.

In related news, a palm reader expert recently predicted that Markle's soon-to-be husband will have a career change later in his life. Although Prince Harry is unlikely to be the next king as he is fifth in line to the throne, he may apparently take on an international role.

"The earth line (life line) is strong and clear, which is excellent for health, stability and zest for life," Johnny Fincham said. "However, it is faded in the middle, so there will be massive changes in his late forties to early fifties. Harry will take on a new role on the international stage or deal with non-UK matters."

Meanwhile, Fincham suggested that Markle will be a bossy and dominant partner to Prince Harry. In fact, Markle may use her charm and wit to get what she wants.

"She will be terrified of failure, very bossy and dominating by using charm, wit and drama to get what she wants," Fincham said about the future royal. "She will dominate her partner to a very great extent. It will be her way or the highway as far as the prince is concerned."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall