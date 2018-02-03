Meghan Markle just delivered her first speech as a soon-to-be royal.

On Thursday, the "Suits" actress accompanied Prince Harry to the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. During the event, Markle delivered a speech.

According to a royal body language expert, Markle did well during her first public speaking event compared to Kate Middleton. Judi James believes that Markle's profession as an actress has helped her carry herself better than the Duchess of Cambridge, who had been very shy during her first public speaking engagement.

"I don't know if you saw Kate Middleton's first speech that she made, but she was painfully shy. I think it was to children, you could see that she'd had training, she'd been told to pause. She hadn't taken control of the situation, she hadn't decided to be herself," James told Hello! Online.

When it was time for Markle to present an award, things went awry when her co-presenter started leafing through pages before admitting that "we've got different notes." But fortunately, Prince Harry's fiancée knew how to handle the crowd.

Markle smiled and took charge, pointing out where the man should start reading on the page. "Meghan's acting helped [the situation], she's used to going on stage," James said about the "Horrible Bosses" star.

In related news, many were surprised when Markle showed up at the event in Alexander McQueen trousers. The brand has been associated with Middleton after they designed the Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding gown.

In addition, the royal mom-of-two has been spotted in McQueen designs on many occasions over the years. In addition, while Markle opted to wear the brand's trousers, Middleton was wearing a pink floor-length gown from the same designer in Oslo around the same time.

Although the two women looked stunning and fabulous in their outfits, some were not pleased with Markle wearing black pants during her evening debut. Meanwhile, many agreed that the Duchess looked gorgeous in her gown.

"Pity she's wearing such an awful outfit, she's representing the Royal family and looks like she's wearing a child's clothes which are too small for her," one social media user commented on Markle's tuxedo.

"The duchess of Cambridge looks stunning! Wow! Really enjoying the Duke of Cambridge’s speeches and their message and purpose. Thank you for sharing," one netizen wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Adrian Dennis