Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, continues to shade her ex-husband, Scott Rasmussen on social media.

The 52-year-old mom of two urged journalists to interview Rasmussen’s sons, Nathan and Benjamin, about their “abusive” father. The mother of Nathan and Benjamin, Sandra Jean, told Samantha that Rasmussen kicked her, and she fell over on her two young boys.

In another tweet, Samantha said that Rasmussen never met Markle, so he is no position to say who she and Prince Harry should and shouldn’t invite to their wedding. Last weekend, Rasmussen accused Samantha of being jealous of Markle that’s why she has been saying negative things about her.

Markle’s sister also wrote on her Twitter account, “Scott Rasmussen is a violent nut job who could never keep a job, and has never met my family. He was violent also with his previous wife Sandra J Rasmussen. He needs to crawl back under a rock. Public record.”

Meanwhile, Samantha recently changed her Twitter banner to a photo of her and her half-sister. Previously, her banner was a photo of her college diploma. Earlier this month, Samantha accused Markle of not helping their dad, Thomas Markle, financially.

“Honestly – what she could spend in a weekend would greatly help dad, so that should be a priority. I think you need to step up to the plate and make sure he is well taken care of. If you can afford $75,000 for a dress, you can afford $75,000 to help your dad. That’s how I feel, that’s who I am,” she said.

During her interview, Samantha said that she has not spoken to her sister in three years. Their last conversation, however, was pretty pleasant. “The last words I heard from her were ‘I love you babe. It was so great catching up and talking.’ She said ‘let’s keep in touch,’” she shared.

Markle has never spoken publicly about her half-sister even though it was reported that Samantha is writing a book called “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.” But the former actress has spoken positively about her dad and mom, Doria Radlan.

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff J Mitchell