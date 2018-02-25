Mother’s Day is still three months away and what better way to celebrate the occasion than by reading the sweet words that Meghan Markle have said about her mom, Doria Radlan.

In the now-deleted blog The Tig (via Express), Markle described her mom as a yoga instructor, a free spirit, and as a social worker. She also remembers her as a lover of potato chips and lemon tarts.

“And if the DJ cues Al Green’s soul classic ‘Call Me,’ just forget it. She will swivel her hips into the sweetest little dance you’ve ever seen, swaying her head and snapping her fingers to the beat like she’s been dancing since the womb,” Markle wrote.

In 2015, Markle wrote an article for Elle magazine about her mom, as well as her bi-racial roots. The former actress revealed that the people she meets always ask her where she’s from and what her roots are. Instead of telling them that she’s from Pennsylvania and Ohio, she feels the need to explain to everyone that her dad is Caucasian and her mom is African American.

Growing up, Markle’s mom was thought to be her nanny because they had different skin color. In college, Radlan was called the “N” word, and she and her mom felt angry over the remark, but they refused to talk about it. And even when she was already an actress in the industry, Markle also experienced being classified as ethnically ambiguous.

But thanks to her mom, Markle has learned a lot of things. One of this includes not being “more white” or “more black.” And not loving her white roots over her black heritage.

“While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that. To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident, mixed-race woman,” she wrote.

Photo: GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images