Meghan Markle has a talent in calligraphy, but her handwriting has changed since meeting Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex's elegant handwriting and formal italic has been replaced by an informal scrawl following the royal wedding. Markle penned a thank you letter with beautiful strokes after her engagement to Prince Harry. But during her trip to Belfast with the duke, she signed the guest book with an uncharacteristic scratch.

According to handwriting analyst Tracey Trussell, the changes in Markle's stroke could be due to her becoming more relaxed after marrying the royal prince. This also reflects Prince Harry's positive influence on her.

"It is apparent that Harry is having a very positive affect on Meghan," Trussell said. "Meghan is much more sensitive than people realise, and with Harry's royal clout and protection she has been able to relax and blossom more naturally and fulfill her desire to be a humanitarian and do 'good deeds.'"

Markle's old handwriting was very controlled and featured dominant loops with large letters and right-leaning slant. "The little hook at the start of her capital 'M' also reveals that once she has set her heart on something, nothing will stop her until she's satisfied her goal," the expert continued. "Her handwriting suggests she is a romantic, passionate and devoted woman, who will need the protection of the man she loves."

Meanwhile, another handwriting expert claimed that Prince Harry and Markle have contrasting personalities based on their strokes. According to Barbara Weaver, their differences might cause marital problems.

"Opposites attract as we know but after a while the differences in approach can gall and cause problems," said Weaver, handwriting expert at the Cambridge School of Graphology. "Harry's writing is simplified and has no lead-in strokes. He is direct and straightforward."

Meanwhile, she finds Markle's handwriting to be "quite different" from the Duke of Sussex. "She looks for style over content and there is much window dressing about her writing," Weaver explained. "I see these as self-protective strokes but also those soldered strokes mean she is anxious to make a good impression."

In related news, according to an insider, Markle is a "beautiful influence" on her husband. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly helped Prince Harry get in shape and get rid of his party lifestyle.

Photo: Getty Images/Steve Parsons