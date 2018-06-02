Meghan Markle is a positive influence on her husband, Prince Harry.

Prior to joining the army and meeting the former "Suits" actress, the Duke of Sussex was involved in a number of scandals. Prince Harry had the reputation of a playboy too. He smoked and partied hard with his friends. But he's a changed man now and some credits go to Markle.

"Meghan is a beautiful influence on Harry," an insider told People. "They both worked hard to be the healthiest they could be before they got married."

"Meghan encouraged Harry to get rid of any remnants of his party lifestyle," the insider continued. "She wanted him to get in shape and be healthy."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly teaming up with Gabriela Peacock, a nutritional advisor to the royal family and founder of GP Nutrition. Prince Harry loves her Clean Me supplements for the immune system and healthier skin and nails.

Markle is known for her healthy lifestyle. The duchess' favorite workout routine usually includes yoga, running and Pilates.

She also maintains a strict diet. In fact, she has her own "filming" diet that includes drinking warm water with lemon when she gets up in the morning. Markle doesn't starve herself but only consume healthy and low-calorie meals.

Due to Markle's effort, Prince Harry shed the extra pounds he packed on over the years. "Harry has lost weight, started a healthier diet and even gave up smoking cigarettes," the source said. "They both felt amazing leading up to the wedding. And he couldn't have done it without her support."

One of Prince Harry's pal also said the same thing about Markle's influence to her husband. "Harry went through a bit of a health overhaul after meeting Meghan. He really started watching what he ate and became more health conscious and started taking supplements," the insider told royal biographer Katie Nicholl.

Prince Harry and Markle took a break from their royal duties for their honeymoon. It remains unknown where the couple is going. One tabloid released photos of the couple in Jamaica, but it was later learned that the shots were fake.

Prince Harry and Markle are expected to return in June for the Trooping the Colour celebration.

Photo: Getty Images/Steve Parsons