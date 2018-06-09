Meghan Markle's handwriting is similar to Queen Victoria's.

The former "Suits" actress is skilled in calligraphy, but she's not the only royal who writes with "control." According to a handwriting expert, the Duchess of Sussex and Queen Victoria's handwritings are similar.

"There are similarities between Meghan's writing and Queen Victoria's," said Tracey Trussell. "Queen Victoria saw life through the prism of authority and devotion to duty. Her status mattered, and she craved respect. She embraced tradition and duty, uncompromisingly."

According to Trussell, Queen Victoria needed structure and security in her life and was struggling to cope with change. This shows in her restrained handwriting. Her strokes demonstrate "control, repression and self-discipline."

"She also didn't like making mistakes or getting anything wrong. She had set ideas about things - an inflexible attitude. In truth, she was a bit of a control freak," the expert added. "We can see her loyalty, commitment, and faithfulness. She loved keeping busy and being involved in everything that was going on, and she was interested in progressive achievement. Exactly the same things could be said of Meghan."

Earlier Trussell said that Markle's handwriting has changed after meeting Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex's elegant handwriting and formal italic have been replaced by an informal scrawl when she signed a guest book during the couple's trip to Belfast.

"It is apparent that Harry is having a very positive affect on Meghan," Trussell said. "Meghan is much more sensitive than people realise, and with Harry's royal clout and protection she has been able to relax and blossom more naturally and fulfill her desire to be a humanitarian and do 'good deeds.'"

Meanwhile, another handwriting expert finds Prince Harry and Markle to have contrasting personalities based on their handwriting. According to Barbara Weaver, opposite attracts, but this might cause marital issues for the couple.

"Opposites attract as we know but after a while, the differences in approach can gall and cause problems," said Weaver, a handwriting expert at the Cambridge School of Graphology. "Harry's writing is simplified and has no lead-in strokes. He is direct and straightforward."

"She looks for style over content and there is much window dressing about her writing," Weaver said about Markle's handwriting. "I see these as self-protective strokes but also those soldered strokes mean she is anxious to make a good impression."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson