Meghan Markle's freckles are in demand.

The Duchess of Sussex has set a new trend: fake freckles. According to one tattoo artist, she's been "crazy busy" with requests for Markle style freckles.

"I think cosmetic tattooing or permanent makeup is really on the rise, and obviously with any trend, you will have people who will want to take advantage of that," said Gabrielle Rainbow, a tattoo artist who works at The Tattoo Dojo.

According to her, the treatment costs $250 and would take around an hour to complete. Clients would be left with a "bee-sting-like swelling," but this reduced over one to two months to reveal natural-looking freckles can last anywhere between one to three years.

The colors of the freckles tattoo soften over time and it eventually fades. However, if clients wish to keep the look natural or have it as a permanent fixture, they can go back to the salon for top-up treatments.

Prince Harry's wife is proud of her complexion and freckles. In fact, she prefers to show it than hide it. According to Lydia Sellers, a makeup artist and hair stylist who worked with Markle, the new royal has a "sense of self" and that she's "so confident with herself and her look, and she sticks with that."

"Every time I'd do her makeup, she'd say, 'Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don't want a ton of foundation,'" Sellers told PopSugar.

Prior to the royal wedding, Sellers has already predicted what Markle's look would be. According to her, the royal bride will prefer for a natural and authentic look.

"I think Meghan will go with a classic, timeless look similar to what we have seen her wear lately," Sellers told People. "Natural, dewy-looking skin, with her freckles peeking through, a sheer pink lip and a daytime smoky eye with beautiful volume in her lashes. That was really important to Meghan — to always feel and look authentic and natural."

Prince Harry and Markle are currently on a break for their honeymoon. The couple is expected to return for the Trooping the Colour celebration.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson