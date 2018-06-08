Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's portrait in the Queen's room has been replaced.

Queen Elizabeth II opted to replace Princess Anne and her husband's photo in the Audience Room with that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's portrait. However, after just a week, the monarch decided to place another picture frame in the same spot.

Based on the photos shared by Express, Prince Harry and Markle's portrait has been replaced with a picture of Prince William and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's picture has been moved to the side table.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence's photograph has been moved to the left of the lamp. In the snap, the couple is in their naval uniform.

Queen Elizabeth II's audience room is situated on Buckingham Palace's first floor. It is filled with photographs of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II and Markle are set to make their first official royal outing. The pair will be visiting Chester on June 14. The Queen will officially unveil a new bridge in Widnes, Cheshire and open the Storyhouse Theatre. They will then proceed for lunch at Chester's Town Hall.

The monarch has been supportive of Markle. In fact, according to a royal expert, Her Majesty's invitation to the Duchess of Sussex aims to give the new royal a guiding hand.

"The Queen knows the potential pitfalls of not giving [new members] a guiding hand," Ingrid Seward told People. "It's all about the monarchy. She can't expect Meghan to know everything without being shown."

"She doesn't want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing," Seward added. "I'm sure she feels Meghan needs a steadying hand in these early days."

The Queen's former press secretary Charles Anson has the same opinion. According to him, Queen Elizabeth II is very particular in introducing the new members to the ins and outs of the Firm.

"It is the way of the royal family—all part of the training and getting used to being in public life and under public scrutiny," Anson said. "Showing people the ropes is a high priority for the Queen."

Prince Harry and Markle have been out of the spotlight for a couple of weeks already for their honeymoon. But they are expected to return on Saturday to celebrate the Trooping the Colour.

