Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, may wear a Burberry dress to the royal wedding on May 19.

Speculations heightened after the 61-year-old yoga instructor was photographed leaving her home in Los Angeles with a Burberry garment bag in tow. Ragland was picked up by a private vehicle, and the rest of her things were packed inside the SUV.

Some royal fans are also convinced that Ragland will walk her daughter down the aisle after Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., begged out of the royal wedding. He said that he suffered from a stroke a few days ago. But during a recent interview, Thomas Sr. also said that he would love to still walk Markle down the aisle on her special day.

While speaking with TMZ, Thomas Sr. revealed that he spoke to his daughter, and he had a change of heart about attending the royal wedding. However, he is still unsure of his attendance because he needs to undergo heart surgery.

“I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle. Of course I’d walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I’d like to be part of history,” he said.

But if Thomas Sr. cannot really make it to Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, it is indeed possible for Ragland to walk her daughter down the aisle. Markle won’t also be the first person from the royal family to be given away by her mother.

Queen Victoria gave away her third daughter, Princess Helena, during her wedding in 1866. The Queen also gave Princess Beatrice away during her wedding ceremony in 1885.

Princess Helena tied the knot with Prince Christian of Schleswig-Holstein at a private chapel in Windsor Castle. Their wedding took place five years after the death of Prince Albert.

Princess Beatrice, on the other hand, tied the knot at St. Mildred’s Church in Whippingham on the Isle of Wight.

Photo: Getty Images/GEOFF ROBINS/AFP