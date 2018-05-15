Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, recently left the mental health clinic she has been working for in Los Angeles to start her own facility.

“Doria is no longer working at the mental health clinic in the Los Angeles area. It was Doria’s decision to leave. She has talked about starting her own private practice, focusing on working with elderly patients,” a source told US Weekly.

During her previous interview with Glamour, Markle dished on Ragland’s work with the elderly.

“My mom’s a yoga instructor, but she does social work, as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community. For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time, my mom has always been a free spirit. She got dreadlocks and a nose ring. She just ran the L.A. marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I’ll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend,” she said.

Ragland’s relationship with her daughter has always been a pleasant one. During Markle’s previous interviews, she has gushed over her mom and called her “best friend.” But while Ragland is being praised by her only child, the same cannot be said about Markle’s father Thomas Markle Sr.

Multiple reports revealed that Thomas has backed out from attending the royal wedding. He suffered from a heart attack a few days ago and has decided to recuperate in Mexico. He was also involved in a stage photo controversy last weekend.

It was revealed that some of Thomas’ photos were staged with the help of photographer Jeff Rayner. After the story broke, Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle-Grant, claimed that she should be blamed for all of their dad’s fake photographs.

“The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault. The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family. We had no idea he would be taken advantage of. It was not for money,” she said (via Vanity Fair).

Photo: Getty Images/GEOFF ROBINS/AFP