Meghan Markle's popularity is expected to grow even more in 2018.

According to a pregnancy website, Mother and Baby, the name "Meghan" is expected to be among the top 10 baby names of the year. "With a royal wedding on the cards, this beautiful name is predicted to grow in popularity. Originally a Welsh name meaning 'pearl'," the description read.

Independent noted that the other spelling "Megan" came in at the number 83 in 2016 with a total of 658 babies given the said moniker. Meanwhile, Markle's "Meghan" trailed behind at that time in 881 with just 42 babies using the same spelling. But the figure is expected to change this year now that the "Horrible Bosses" star will soon be officially joining the royal family.

Markle's Meghan Effect has been in full swing since she was spotted with Prince Harry in Toronto during the 2017 Invictus Games in September. In fact, one okapi in ZSL London Zoo was also named after the princess in waiting.

Meghan is the newest addition to the zoo. Her birth is significant as the okapis are already endangered species. Interestingly, the animal which is considered cousins of a giraffe with black and white stripes in its legs like that of zebra is first discovered by Sir Harry Johnstone in 1901 in Congo.

In addition, Markle's influence in fashion is undeniable. In fact, whatever she wears ran out of stock immediately after she's photographed in it.

Due to this Prince Harry's fiancée makes it into Lyst fashion influencers in 2017. Markle is in the fourth spot, just a step ahead of Kate Middleton.

"Meghan proved her royal style credentials this year, wearing heritage British brands Barbour, Hunter and Burberry," the site said. "She also spiked searches for lesser known labels Misha Nonoo and Finlay and Co."

Among the brands that Markle have used are Strathberry and LINE The Label. Both admitted that the interest in their brand is overwhelming after Markle was seen using their products. In fact, they struggle to keep up with the demands.

"The interest in the brand has been incredible," Strathberry spokesperson Leeanne Hundleby told People. "The phones began ringing constantly and our visitor numbers on our website were up by around 5000 percent!"

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall