Meghan Markle's pink off-the-shoulder dress during Trooping the Colour 2018 could be a "sign of things to come," according to a fashion expert.

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning on Saturday when she made her balcony debut at Trooping the Colour. Her ensemble was deemed by some as inappropriate for the occasion, while others praised her look. Regardless of public opinion, one fashion expert thinks that Markle's getup says a lot about the royals.

"It's very unusual to see a member of the royal household baring her shoulders," Mark Heyes said on ITV's "Lorraine" (via Express). "Especially at a daytime event like that. It's not that it's not allowed, but maybe it's a sign of things to come."

Heyes added that Markle's look was "fashion forward rule breaking." He didn't deny that the new duchess looked beautiful. "I thought she looked absolutely stunning," he continued.

Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert, previously said she believes Markle's dress was not the best choice for the occasion. According to her, the event is seen as a more formal day, and Princess Diana and Kate Middleton never wore short sleeves for the celebration.

"In the past, we have seen female royals wearing conservative dress, much like that which you would see at a British wedding: wearing closed-toe shoes, stockings, hats and dresses or skirts with a modest hemline and with sleeves," Meier explained.

However, a number of royal fans didn't see anything wrong with Markle's dress. Joe Little, the Majesty magazine managing editor, also praised Prince Harry's wife and insisted that Markle's didn't break any royal protocol for choosing the dress.

"It was deemed by some people to be a bit revealing, but personally I couldn't see any harm in it," Little told People. "She looked great. There are no rules for the birthday parade, but I'm not sure it matters."

Markle will be joining Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Chester on Thursday. The Queen was invited to officially unveil a new bridge in Widnes, Cheshire and open the Storyhouse Theatre. However, the royals may face a protest during the event.

A local group is planning to have a protest on that day due to the new bridge's toll. They are encouraging the other members of the Scrap Mersey Tolls (SMT) to join them because they believe that the bridge "should never have been tolled in the first place."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson