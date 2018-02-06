Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant, recently opened up about the royal bride-to-be and their family again in a new interview.

In Grant's interview with "A Current Affair," Markle's sister talked about their relationship. She said that while they didn't talk to each other for three years, she is still proud of the "Suits" actress.

"I was always very proud of her. I never felt bitter or jealous," Grant said (via Fox News). "I had made similar choice. Because early in my life, that I wanted I took my career to the level in television as well when I made the decision and I quit to get my degrees. To go back to school when I made those choices, So how can I be bitter I had my successes."

Grant also said that she was "sad" about Markle's divorce with her first husband, Trevor Engelson. According to Grant, the film producer was "royal" as well like Prince Harry.

"I was sad to see them divorce. Not to diminish Harry’s social status or royal status, but in a way, Trevor [Engelson] was royal too," Grant explained. "I really liked him though and admired him so much because he was so lovely to our grandmother when she was in the nursing home."

In addition, Grant encouraged Markle to help their poverty-stricken dad. She wants the royal bride-to-be to set her priorities straight and "step up to the plate and make sure [Thomas Markle] is well taken care of."

Grant previously said that their father made big contributions to Markle's success. Their dad gave the "Horrible Bosses" actress the best education, social connections and contacts in the industry, so she is hoping Markle will return the favor by supporting their father financially.

Meanwhile, Grant seemed to question Markle's charity work. The "Dater's Handbook" actress has supported a clean water campaign in Rwanda. Markle is also campaigning for better education conditions for girls in her drive for gender equality. Grant said that she saw a lot of celebrities doing it, and they were taking it as a "photo opportunity."

"I've seen in my lifetime a lot of situations where celebrities visit a place which is poverty stricken and they're wearing impeccable clothing, they themselves are wealthy," Grant said. "And it really feels like just a photo opportunity, so that is a little exploitative in my mind."

Watch Grant's interview below.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall