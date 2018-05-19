Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle-Grant, recently claimed that she was asked by producers to sell the rights to her book.

While speaking with The Sun, she said, “I have been approached to sell the rights. My book is more of a sociological journey. It’s paralleled by sister’s life being doubly marginalized as a biracial woman. It does talk about our family, but it has never been gossipy at all.”

If Samantha agrees to sell the rights to her book, which was initially called, “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister,” producers may release either on the big screen or as a television series.

But Markle’s half-sister said that it is not her goal to make money out of the story that she wants to share with the rest of the world.

“Honestly I think the whole thing has been a bit of a pain and really difficult more than it has been a joy. It has been a really difficult year,” she said.

She also denied that she has been pitching a reality TV show idea that is similar to “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“That’s crazy. I put a joke out about a year ago. I said someone should do a reality TV show called ‘Meet the Markles.’ I guess they were casting people but it never involved me. We’re not celebrities, we’re not involved in a show,” she said.

Meanwhile, Samantha also denied the reports suggesting Kensington Palace has offered to support her dad in Mexico.

“That is not true of he would not have been living in his place, he’d have a reliable vehicle, he’d have security,” she said.

Markle also made headlines recently when she blamed the media for her dad’s decision to appear in several staged photos. “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan was displeased with Samantha’s statements, and he called her a “vulture” on live television.

“There’s no bigger media vulture with this wedding than you, is there Ms. Markle?... You’ve been trashing her for two years, you little vulture,” he said (via The Sun).

Photo: Getty Images/ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP