Meghan Markle invited a special guest to her wedding reception at Frogmore House on May 19.

Her dog, Guy, attended the evening gathering and stole the show from the royal couple. The guests revealed that Guy stirred up some chaos at the venue, and the mutt scoffed all the spilled canapes.

Queen Elizabeth II was also photographed riding a car to Windsor with a beagle that looked exactly like Guy. It is believed that the adorable dog carpooled with the Queen because Guy couldn’t ride with Markle and Prince Harry.

Harper’s Bazaar noted that Markle and the Queen have not even ridden a car together, but Guy already had the pleasure of bonding with the monarch. He was even photographed looking out of the car window.

Markle adopted Guy in 2015 just in time before he was euthanized. He was found abandoned in the woods and nobody wanted to take care of him. Guy was initially taken in by Dolores Doherty, the head of A Dog’s Dream Rescue in Ontario, Canada.

A Dog’s Dream Rescue brings beagles that are on the kill list in the United States to Canada to give them another chance at life. After traveling from Kentucky to Ontario, Doherty took Guy to an adoption event just outside of Toronto. Markle was at the event since she was living in Canada at that time because of “Suits.”

Markle adopted the dog, and they have lived together with another dog named Bogart. After Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November, it was revealed that Guy had been transported to London and has been living with them at Nottingham Cottage.

Bogart did not travel to London due to his old age. He is under the care of one of Markle’s trusted friends.

During their first sit-down interview with BBC News an engaged couple, Prince Harry revealed that Markle is so fond of dogs that the Queen’s Corgis just fell in love with her instantly.

“For 33 years, [I’ve been] barked at, and this one walks in, and absolutely nothing, just wagging tails,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Stansall - WPA Pool