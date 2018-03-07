There is still some time left before Meghan Markle is expected to marry Prince Harry, but the actress’ former “Suits” costar is already excited about the 36-year-old’s future as a royal.

Abigail Spencer, who currently stars on NBC’s “Timeless,” once shared the small screen with Markle during a stint on the USA show. During their time on the series, the women formed a special bond, and the actress admitted she is looking forward to what Markle accomplishes as a member of the royal family.

“I’m just so excited that the world will get to experience her loveliness, and I really think that with her platform for charity and her fortitude — she’s going to have a great moment to change the world. If anyone can do it, it can be her,” she told People.

Spencer revealed she has nothing but high hopes for Markle, who was lucky enough to find love.

"I've known her for so long. I'm just excited the world gets to meet the person I love so much. It's just so wonderful to see her so happy and so in love," the actress gushed, referring to her friend's engagement to Prince Harry.

“Meghan Markle is one of the loveliest human beings on the planet, in the world,” she added.

Although Spencer is eager to see Markle change the world, the bride-to-be is still settling into her new life outside of Hollywood. The star has turned her focus to charitable work and adjusting to becoming a member of the royal family.

Luckily, the actress has been getting help from her soon to be sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Sources told Us Weekly the two have come together for casual chats, where the Duchess of Cambridge “will give Meghan advice about adapting to the royal family.”

Middleton, who became a member of the royal family seven years ago, informed Markle she is there to help her, and “that if she ever needed anything, she shouldn’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Prince Harry and Markle are expected to make things official when they walk down the aisle at Windsor Castle on May 19.

