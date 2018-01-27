Meghan Markle’s wedding dress will most likely not be designed by Stewart Parvin.

According to US Weekly, the palace has stayed mum about the identity of the designer, and they most likely want to keep it at that until Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials on May 19. Parvin was recently linked to Markle’s wedding dress because he was the one who designed Zara Phillip’s bridal gown. Parvin has also created dresses for Queen Elizabeth II.

However, the publication noted that Erdem and Oscar de al Renta may be the ones to create a stunning gown for the former actress. After all, Markle is known for breaking royal tradition, and Parvin’s designs are more classic, while Erdem and de al Renta’s designs are edgier.

During a previous interview with Glamour, Markle shared what kind of dress she wants to wear to her wedding, that is, if she gets married again. “Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist. I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic,” she said.

Based on Markle’s answer from two years ago, it is possible that her wedding dress will be classic and stylish at the same time.

Meanwhile, Markle already had fittings with her chosen wedding dress designer. Royal reporter Omid Scobie confirmed the news to ABC. “We have a wedding dress designer. Meghan flew in her close friend and bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney from Toronto to London last weekend where she attended a top-secret fitting at Kensington Palace with the designer,” he said.

During their closed door fitting, Markle tried on dresses crafted by the same designer. “They’ve tried on a number of different designs and are currently whittling it down to pick the best design for the day,” he added.

A similar thing happened prior to Kate Middleton’s wedding. Dressmaker Mandy Ewing, who was one of the people that designed Middleton’s Alexander McQueen wedding gown, told Hello! that it was a once in a lifetime experience. She also said that she had an idea who the dress was for, but it was a very huge secret.

