Meghan Markle stole the show at her royal wedding reception by reading a touching poem for Prince Harry on May 19.

Lara Keay, a journalist for the Daily Mail, revealed that Prince Harry even got misty-eyed while listening to what Markle had to say. A source told Keay that Markle delivered her poem just like a real actress would.

“She read her poem like the professional actress she is. Most of the room was misty-eyed by the final line. Harry looked so proud and had to wipe away a tear. She spoke about their first date and said she knew she had met her prince from the off and how blessed and lucky she feels to have found such a profound love,” the source said.

Markle and Prince Harry confirmed during their first sit-down interview as an engaged couple that they were set up on a blind date by their common friend. However, they didn’t reveal the identity of their mutual peer. Royal fans are convinced that their matchmaker is none other than Misha Nonoo.

Nonoo and Markle have known each other for years. During her interview with The Evening Standard, she said that the two of them bonded over gender equality, female empowerment, and dogs.

“We were seated next to one another at a lunch, and we got along like a house on fire. I love her to death. She is the coolest girl in the world,” Nonoo gushed.

Meanwhile, Keay’s source is not the only wedding guest to have spilled details about the royal reception. The “Mysteries of Laura” star, Janina Gavankar, also shared some information about Prince Harry’s speech.

“The speech that Harry gave was so funny, self-deprecating, filled with love, and that guy just has her back. I left feeling solid for them. I walked away feeling so confident that these two will put their combined power into the world for good. They did it apart. They’ve done it apart their entire lives. Imagine what they can do together,” she said.

