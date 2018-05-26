Meghan Markle’s honeymoon won’t be without work, says Omid Scobie, a royal expert.

While speaking with Express, Scobie said that Prince Harry and Markle’s honeymoon will be different from what other royal couples got to experience.

“Wherever they have been together they always make time to meet local organizations and charities that Harry either has an existing relationship with or they want to learn more. While it may not be the most typical honeymoon activity, it is something that excites the couple and this trip will be no different,” he said.

As of late, Prince Harry and Markle’s honeymoon has been pushed back to a later date. No destination has been announced yet by the Kensington Palace, but Scobie is convinced the newlyweds won’t return to Botswana.

“It would be no surprise to see Harry and Meghan honeymoon somewhere in Africa as the continent has played a major role in their relationship, and Harry’s life. It’s the one side of the world where he says he feels he can always be himself, where he’s just Harry – no title. I hear that they are keen to explore new countries there, so I don’t think we’ll see them revisit Botswana or do another safari. Perhaps somewhere by the sea,” he said.

Meanwhile, Scobie is not the only royal expert who thinks Prince Harry and Markle could go to Africa. But unlike Scobie, Richard Fitzwilliams thinks that the royal couple may either go to Botswana or Namibia for their honeymoon.

“I suspect it may well be in Africa, which is so dear to both of their hearts. They have already been twice to Botswana together and the central stone from the engagement ring which Harry designed and presented to Meghan is from Botswana too. Namibia has been mentioned. There have been rumors involving a possible brief stay in Ireland. We are unlikely to know until they have departed as privacy is obviously paramount though some details are bound to emerge later,” he told Express.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson