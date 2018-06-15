President Donald Trump turned 72 on Thursday and, as expected, was swarmed with birthday wishes from friends and family on social media. However, one of the people who did not extend hearty wishes to the POTUS was his wife and first lady Melania Trump.

There were no birthday wishes for the president posted on neither her official FLOTUS or personal Twitter accounts. The lack of public acknowledgment of her husband’s birthday might not come as a surprise to those who recall POTUS failed to tweet birthday wishes for his wife on April 26 – when Melania turned 48.

The president did, however, make an appearance on “Fox & Friends” later that day and wished his wife a “Happy Birthday,” adding he did not have time to get Melania a present on the special day.

"Maybe I didn't get her so much. I got her a beautiful card,” he explained on air. "I'm very busy to be running out looking for presents."

Photo: Getty Images/ Chip Somodevilla

On the other hand, all of the president’s children – barring Barron Trump, 12, who still does not have his own social media account – posted birthday wishes for their father on various social media platforms.

“What do you get the guy that has everything in his birthday? Nothing he works hard and gets it himself. What more could someone ask for than what he’s accomplished in the past 16 months? Happy Birthday Dad. #maga#birthday#happybirthday,” Donald Trump Jr. captioned a repost of Drudge Report article on Instagram which boasted “Trump’s Best Birthday! Economy, NKorea, World Cup, Jobless 44 Year Low.”

Then, following in his father’s footsteps, Trump Jr. went on “Fox & Friends” on June 14 and said he was not going to get the president anything this year for his birthday.

“You're getting absolutely no presents because I figured five grandchildren is enough and what do you get the most powerful guy in the world? Anything's going to be a letdown,” he said.

He added since Trump was busy with his presidential duties, he missed seeing him often.

"We look forward to seeing you soon," he said. "I don't get to see him that much anymore, that's the only problem.” Then facing the camera, he said: "I love you very much."

Three of the rest of his children – Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump – also wished their father on turning 72, tweeting out throwback photos of each of them together with the president to commemorate occasion.

Vice President Mike Pence’s wife Karen Pence also tweeted out birthday wishes for the president.

Although the White house did not organize any public events for the president’s 72nd birthday, the official schedule for the day did include “ice cream and cake," Bustle reported.

POTUS’ birthday celebrations began a few days ahead of June 14, when he was visiting Singapore for the historic summit with North Korea. Singapore government officials presented him with a beautiful cake and the country’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan also tweeted out a picture of the special moment when the cake was placed in front of the president.